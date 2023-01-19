Srinagar: Parts of Kashmir valley received light snowfall during the course of night and right now it is cloudy at most places.

Check out the latest weather update issued by the Met Office on Thursday:

𝘾𝙪𝙧𝙧𝙚𝙣𝙩 𝙬𝙚𝙖𝙩𝙝𝙚𝙧: Partly cloudy at most places.

𝙁𝙤𝙧𝙚𝙘𝙖𝙨𝙩

● 𝙏𝙤𝙙𝙖𝙮: Possibility of light Snow at isolated places.

●19th-22nd: Generally Cloudy with chances of light to moderate Snow/rain in plains of Jmu over scattered to fairly widespread places.

●23rd -25th: Widespread moderate Snow/(rain in Jmu) & moderate to heavy Snow over middle & higher reaches(60% chance)

26𝙩𝙝: Chances of Rain in Jammu region & Cloudy in Kashmir( 60% chance).

𝙋. 𝙎: Will be updated every day as per changing weather.

● 𝘼𝙙𝙫𝙞𝙨𝙤𝙧𝙮

• People living in snowbound Areas are once again advised to remain alert & cautious while venturing in areas which are vulnerable to Snow Avalanches.

• Expect Further improvement in morning visibility in Jmu & Kmr.