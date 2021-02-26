Sports Minister Rijiju promises Khelo India centres, Olympic participation for Kashmir youth

Gulmarg: Union Minister of State (MoS) for Youth Affairs and Sports Ministry Kiren Rijiju Friday said that Jammu and Kashmir will soon get two start of Khelo India Centers of Excellence one each in Srinagar and Jammu while as water sports will begin in famous Dal lake in the coming summer.

Addressing national and international athletes at world famous ski-resort of Gulmarg in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district, the MoS Sports said that the Centre has approved two Khelo India Centers of Excellence for J&K.

“Srinagar and Jammu will soon get start of art Khelo India Centers for excellence where national and international experts will come and identity the sports talent,” he said. He said that each district will have Khelo India Centers where retired players and officials will help identify the sports talent.

“We will ensure that Kashmiri youth’s participation in Olympic games so that Kashmiri boys too get Olympic medals and make the country proud,” Rijiju said.

He said that GoI has also approved water sports for Dal Lake in Srinagar in the coming summer. “We will inaugurate water sports in Dale Lake in summers. Watersports has a great potential in Srinagar and Kashmir,” the MoS Sports said.

He said he will personally watch sports events at Gulmarg and announced that he will also meet representatives of various sports federations and see what further steps can be taken to promote sports activities in Kashmir. (KNO)