SRINAGAR: Jammu and Kashmir government has sacked eight senior officers including Mission Director, Rashtriya Uchchatar Shiksha Abhiyan (RUSA), on charges of corruption and misconduct.

The government invoked article 226 (2) of the Jammu Kashmir Civil Service Regulations and terminated the services of six officers.

Under rules, the government may retire an employee after completion of 22 years of qualifying service or attaining 48 years of age in the public interest.

According to sources, Ravinder Kumar Bhat, Mission Director, RUSA was found involved in corruption during his posting in different departments. The then vigilance department had registered a case against him in 2015.

“As the then Assistant Commissioner, Revenue, Budgam, Bhat was involved in the irregular transfer of state land under Roshni Scheme and arbitrarily fixed the price of land lower than the prevailing market rate. He unauthorizedly changed the classification of land from residential to agriculture, etc. The officer while acting in league with the beneficiaries caused a huge loss to the government. The sanction for prosecution was accorded in October 2019,” sources said.

It is learnt that the officer was also involved in another corruption case when he was posted as a Director of the Rural Development Department. He allegedly made huge procurement without following the tender process. A joint surprise check by ACB had revealed his malpractices, sources said.

“The officer is also involved in cases related to embezzlement/ misappropriation which inter-alia casts doubt on the functioning of the officer and his abilities with regard to dealing of financial responsibilities,” sources said.Another officer dismissed on charges of corruption and misconduct has been identified as Mohammad Qasim Wani.

He was posted as Regional Director, Survey and Land Records, Srinagar.Sources said Wani as District Programme Officer, ICDS, Kupwara, had procured substandard material at highly exorbitant rates. An FIR under the Prevention of Corruption Act was registered against Wani.

The sanction for the prosecution was accorded by the government in 2020. A charge sheet was also filed in the trial court.“Wani had purchased properties in the name of his wife. He made fortune by misusing his official position,” sources said.

Noor Alam, Deputy Secretary, ARI & Training Department has also been dismissed from service. Sources said during his posting in different departments, Alam amassed huge wealth by misusing his official position.

ACB had registered a case against him in 2019 and attached four of his properties- These include a house in Jammu, a land plot measuring 10 marlas, a plot of land measuring 3 kanals, and another plot measuring 10 marlas in Jammu.

“Apart from these assets, he had bought various other properties in the name of his wife and other family members. He also owns several commercial vehicles.”

Mohammad Mujib Ur Rehman Ghassi, who was suspended earlier, has now been dismissed. Ghassi during his tenure in the Cooperative department had facilitated a loan amount of Rs. 223 Crore in favor of a non-existent Cooperative society.

Sources said four more officials have been dismissed from service for corruption and misconduct. The government has also expedited the identification of other officials facing corruption charges and wrongdoings.