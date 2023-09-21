Continuing the initiative led by the J&K Waqf Board under the guidance of Chairperson Dr. Syed Darakhshan Andrabi, 10 Waqf Shops/Rooms were sealed in the Khanqah-e-Maula area of Srinagar early this morning. Property users in these premises had accumulated significant arrears and had not complied with the revised rent payment requirements.

Reportedly, Waqf property users from across the Union Territory (UT) had taken their concerns regarding the rent revision to the Hon’ble High Court. However, in a recent ruling, the court directed these users to promptly settle both pending and revised rentals to avoid eviction by the Waqf authorities.

Dr. Andrabi conducted a personal inspection of the rental payments and arrears by Waqf property users at the Maisuma Complex in Srinagar last week. It was discovered that a considerable number of users had substantial outstanding rental dues. The Waqf Chairperson had previously cautioned these users to clear their pending rentals to prevent legal action.

Dr. Andrabi has now issued strict instructions to Waqf officers, urging them to take decisive measures against property users who have neglected their modest monthly rental payments for years and continue to resist paying the revised rent.