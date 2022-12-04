Indian weddings are extremely expensive affairs with lots of splendour. Let’s also chat about destination weddings while we’re at it. A couple decided to book a full aeroplane so that their family could attend their wedding.

A user called Shreya Shah posted the now-viral video to Instagram. She explained that her family had reserved the entire trip so they could attend her sister’s wedding. The family members can be seen shouting and waving as the camera pans toward them.

The couple who were getting married was shown in the clip at the very end.

According to Shreya’s posts on Instagram, the wedding took place in Suryagarh, Jaisalmer.

“Let’s roll. Guess where we’re off to for the wedding?” a user wrote.

Watch the viral video here:

The video amassed over 10 million views after being shared online. Netizens had a lot to say after watching the clip and expressed their thoughts in the comments section.

“Tell me you are rich without telling me you are rich,” a user wrote.

Another user commented, “This video made me feel poor in 1001 ways.”