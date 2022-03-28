Covid-19 may be dormant but it sure is not gone. The biggest pandemic in a century rattled the entire world killing millions and infecting over a billion.

ADVERTISEMENT

Air travel was largely affected by the virus even as India resumed international flights just yesterday.

Amid this, a promo of domestic carrier Indigo has gone viral on social media in which one man named Kovid Kapoor (yes that is a real name) plans to take a break and travel to Kashmir.

So wherever he utters his name, people take a pause and make him repeat his name. “Is your name really Kovid?” they ask him.

We can understand how his life must have taken a sharp turn considering he shares his name with the dreaded virus.

ADVERTISEMENT

Titled ‘Kovid in Kashmir’, the video shows people asking Kovid the question and he just nods. Travelling with his partner, the video features him enjoying the scenic beauty of Dal, Gulmarg, Chashma Shahi, and other places in the valley.

The video has gone viral on Facebook. Indigo has used it as its promo with #Holidaywillhelp asking people to take a break and enjoy their lives.

Watch the video here