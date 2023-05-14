Baramulla, May 14: On second day of his visit to Baramulla, Chief Justice, High Court of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh, N Kotiswar Singh, today visited One Stop Centre and District Hub for Women Empowerment (DHWE) at Khawaja Bagh and reviewed functioning of both the centres. He had interaction with the staff there and was apprised ofthe various success stories of women victims.

Registrar General, Shahzad Azeem, Principal Secretary to Chief Justice, Mahinder Kumar Sharma, Deputy Inspector General of Police, North Kashmir, Vivek Gupta, Senior Superintendent of Police, Baramulla, Amod Ashok Nagpure, ADDC, Ajaiz Abdullah Saraf besides functionaries of all concerned departments were present on the ocassion.

Chief Justice interacted with the women victims and got appraisal of their concerns and issues. He also listened to various success stories of the women who were facing domestic violence. He was informed that Baramulla has recorded 236 cases registered with OSC including domestic violence, human trafficking, divorce, black mailing and others.

During interaction, Chief Justice was satisfied with the working of the centres and extended appreciations to district administration for achieving marvellous progress by resolving cases through counselling and legal advice. He asserted that the center facilitates effective disposal of complaints received by OSC and also helps in collecting information about the problems faced by women in the district.

Chief Justice also held a separate interaction with the staff and reviewed the functioning of the centre. He assessed issues being faced by them while carrying out the working of the centres.

Speaking on the occasion, Chief Justice said that various initiatives have been launched with an aim to uplift women and bring in gender sensitivity especially by reaching out to women who have been victims of domestic violence. The initiative aims to prevent conflicts within families and curb violence against women, he added.

He said that all the recommendations discussed with the victims and staff will be forwarded to ensure that all necessary steps are taken to improve the welfare of women of Baramulla. He emphasised that women need to be confident in empowering themselves as they are the ones who shape the society.

Further, Chief Justice also exhorted upon the officers to launch massive awareness drives across the district so that the women know and understand their rights.