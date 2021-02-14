Uttarakhand tragedy: Body of Doda supervisor retrieved after seven days

Srinagar: Rescuers pulled out the body of Doda supervisor Jitender Kumar on Sunday, seven days after he was swept away in a glacier burst at Chamoli in Uttarakhand.

“Body of Jitender Kumar who expired in Uttarakhand disaster has been recovered and identified by his relatives,” said Aamir Ali, director disaster management department, Kashmir.

Jitender’s body was found by NDRF near Reshiganga Power Project site on Sunday. Working as a foreman cum supervisor in Chamoli, Jitender was among two Jammu and Kashmir residents missing in the Uttarakhand tragedy.

“He had called his family at 9 am on a fateful day. Since then his phone is switched off. We have contacted his contractor but to no avail. Now my elder brother Rakesh Kumar had gone to Uttarakhand. He too is groping in dark,” said Sunil Kumar’s Jitender’s brother.

Earlier, Kashmiri engineer Basharat Ahmad Zargar’s body arrived in Srinagar for the last rites. Basharat’s body was found by NDRF near Reshiganga Power Project at 2.20 pm on Friday.

Working as general manager at Kundan group of companies, Basharat went missing when he was inspecting a tunnel at Chamoli on Sunday.

An accomplished engineer, Basharat has been working with the Kundan group for the last two years.

“He was here a few days before the tragedy. He had to go back to fix some mechanical fault at the site. On the morning of the fateful day, he called up his brother Shabir Ahmad. He told him that we will talk in detail once I reach home. When he called him back, his phone was switched off. Since then we have no contact with him”, Basharat’s brother Asif Zargar had told The Kashmir Monitor.