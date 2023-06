SRINAGAR, JUNE 04: Civil Services qualifiers Shri Waseem Ahmad Bhat and Shri Manan Bhat called on Lieutenant Governor Shri Manoj Sinha, today.

The Lt Governor congratulated and extended his best wishes to them. The Lt Governor said that their achievement will inspire other youngsters from UT of J&K.

He called upon them to be committed and confident, as they will form the backbone of the public administration in the future.