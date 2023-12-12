On the occasion of World Universal Health Coverage Day 2023, Department of Community Medicine, Government Medical College, Srinagar in collaboration with World Health Organisation India commemorated the event at the College Auditorium by organising an array of activities. Shri. Bhupinder Kumar, Administrative Secretary, Health and Medical Education, J & K was the Chief Guest for the event.

Dr. Hilde De Graeve, Team Lead Health Systems, WHO Country Office, India was the Guest of Honour. Principal and Dean, Government Medical College, Srinagar Prof. Masood Tanvir was the Patron for the event. The ceremony was attended by other dignitaries as well including Dr. Mohan Singh, Director AYUSH, Dr. Shafi Koka, State Nodal Officer, NHM, Dr. Masarat Jabeen, Assistant Director, Family Welfare and Immunization, Dr. Yasmeen Kangu, assistant director health Kashmir. Prof.(Dr.) S. M. Salim Khan , Head of the Department, Department of Community Medicine, GMC Srinagar and the Organising Chairperson, delivered the Welcome Address. Prof.(Dr.) Masood Tanvir, Principal and Dean, Government Medical College, Srinagar gave the Introductory Remarks.

The programme was inaugurated by the Chief Guest for the occasion, Shri Bhupinder Kumar, Secretary Health and Medical Education, J & K, who joined by virtual mode, emphasised how Government of Jammu and Kashmir has been working towards UHC by Ayushman Bharat Health and Wellness centres, expanding Mental health services through telemanas, increasing access to drugs and diagnostics. Dr Hilde De Graeve Team lead, Health systems, WHO India, gave a key note address focusing on 75 years of WHO in strengthening national health programs towards achieving universal health coverage.Prof. (Dr.) M. Iqbal Pandit, Department of Community Medicine, GMC Srinagar gave the vote of thanks.

The audience and dignitaries reassembled in the auditorium for the next sessions. An inter-institution quiz between Post Graduate students of Departments of Community Medicine, GMC Sringar and SKIMS, Soura. An elaborate symposium on Universal Health Coverage covering the sub-themes for this year’s Theme ‘Health for All: Time for Action’ was conducted with experts in Community Medicine from different colleges of Kashmir division provided their valuable insights on the topic.

This was followed by an inter-institution video competition among post graduate students which was judged by Prof.(Dr.) Farida Noor, Head of the Department, Department of Forensic Medicine, GMC Srinagar and Prof. (Dr.) Sheikh Imran Sayeed, Head of the Department, Department of Physiology, GMC, Srinagar. An inter-college poster competition was also organised for the undergraduate students which was adjudged by Prof.(Dr.) Sabhiya Majid, Head of the Department, Department of Biochemistry, GMC, Srinagar and Prof. (Dr.) Sameena Farhat, Head of the Department, Department of Pharmacology, GMC, Srinagar.