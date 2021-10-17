Two non-locals shot dead, another injured in south Kashmir’s Kulgam

A day after the killing of two non-locals in separate incidents in the valley, two more non-locals were shot dead on Sunday in the Kulgam district of south Kashmir.

“Terrorists fired indiscriminately upon non-local labourers at Wanpoh area of Kulgam. In this terror incident, two non-locals were killed and one injured. and security forces cordoned off the area. Further details shall follow,” a J&K police spokesperson said on Twitter.

#Terrorists fired indiscriminately upon #NonLocal labourers at Wanpoh area of #Kulgam. In this #terror incident, 02 non-locals were killed and 01 injured. Police & SFs cordoned off the area. Further details shall follow. @JmuKmrPolice — Kashmir Zone Police (@KashmirPolice) October 17, 2021

News agency GNS identified the slain as Raja Reshi Dev and Jogindar Reshi Dev, both from Bihar.

According to the news agency, Chun Chun Reshi Das son of Teju Das of Bihar was taken to GMC Anantnag where his condition is stated to be stable.

“He has firearm injury in back and arm. His condition is stated to be stable,” Medical Superintendent GMC Anantnag Dr Iqbal Sofi told GNS.

Sunday’s killings come a day after two non-local labourers were shot dead in Srinagar and Pulwama districts.

A spate of civilian killings especially those belonging to minority communities and non-locals started with the death of chemist MS Bindroo who was shot dead at his shop on October 5.

On that day, a panipuri seller was also killed in Srinagar’s downtown while a local cab driver was shot dead in north Kashmir.

Two days later, a school principal belonging to the Sikh community and a Hindu teacher from Jammu were killed in the school in Srinagar.