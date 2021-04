Srinagar: Deputy Commissioner Srinagar Ajaz Asad on Saturday said that two more localities in Srinagar has been declared as mirco- containment zones.

” Two more localities declared as Micro containment zones in Srinagar. Hamdania Colony Rawalpora, Chinkral Mohalla Habbakadal,” DC Srinagar said in a tweet.

Earlier, Budshah Colony near Sanat Nagar was declared as Micro Containment Zone. Ten Active cases were found in that area.