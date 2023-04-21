SRINAGAR: Two J&K-based doctors have achieved a rare honor after they were awarded the prestigious ‘Malik Amin Travelling Fellowship’, 2023.

The fellowship aims to connect doctors to world-renowned institutes of health care and help them attain specialized skills. Under the traveling fellowship, a bursary of 1000 euros will be paid to the selected candidates.

Dr. Arshad Malik, the founder of the Malik Amin traveling fellowship, told The Kashmir Monitor that this year’s fellowship has been offered to Dr. Fazle Roub and Dr. Suhail Khuroo.

“Dr. Fazle Roub is a consultant psychiatrist with a special interest in drug addiction. His four-week experience in the UK top center will help him further his experience in managing the patient due to the growing menace of drug misuse in Kashmir,” he said.

He added another candidate, Dr. Suhail Khuroo, a gastrointestinal surgeon based in Jammu will also gain immensely from the fellowship.

“Dr. Suhail will closely follow and learn from one of the UK’s top minimally invasive hepatobiliary surgeon,” he said.

The traveling fellowship was launched last year by a top Europe-based Kashmir-born colorectal surgeon, Dr. Arshad Malik. He named the fellowship after his father to honor his commitment and dedication to healthcare and education in Kashmir.

This fellowship applies to doctors in Jammu and Kashmir and will be awarded yearly across all specialties.

The purpose is to help expose the doctor to world-renowned centers of excellence in the care that he provides, to learn there, and to bring changes back into the system so that our patients do not have to go outside the J&K.

“They can get reassured that their doctors have good exposure to current best treatment options that they can discuss and offer to patients,” he had earlier told The Kashmir Monitor.