SRINAGAR: Two alleged inter-state narcotic smugglers were arrested IN Jammu and Kashmir’s Samba district on Tuesday and heroin was recovered from their possession, officials said. Officials said that the duo was arrested during a routine check in the area.

They have been identified as Israr Talib and Kannav Magotra alias Kannu and a case has been registered against them.

The two men were allegedly involved in illicit heroin smuggling from Samba to Jammu and Rajouri districts, media reports added.