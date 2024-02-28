English | اردو و
Contribute
Login
Wednesday, February 28th 2024
Today's Paper

Two Dead, Three Injured After Vehicle Skids Off Road in Reasi

by
1 min read
7e0cdd9e 17a4 43e2 83f6 0a9f9b9d37ce

Two persons were killed and three others were injured in a tragic accident that occurred in the Reasi district of Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday.

A van in which they were travelling from Reasi to Thub skidded off the road near Thub village and plunged into a deep gorge.

Following the incident, police and residents immediately launched a rescue operation. The injured were evacuated from the vehicle and rushed to the District Hospital Reasi. Unfortunately, doctors pronounced two of the injured dead upon arrival.

The three remaining individuals are currently receiving treatment at the hospital. Their condition is being monitored by medical professionals.

Police are investigating the cause of the accident and have not yet released any further details. (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Kashmir Monitor staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Latest from Blog

Discover more from The Kashmir Monitor

Subscribe now to keep reading and get access to the full archive.

Continue reading