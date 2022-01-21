A heartwarming video of actor Ali Fazal paying obeisance at Holy sites at Medina and then Mecca is breaking the internet.

Ali Fazal, who played Guddu Pandit in the Mirzapur web series, is in Saudi Arabia to shoot his upcoming Hollywood film. Ali recently took a break from his hectic schedule and visited Mecca and Medina.

“To Medina and then Mecca! What a way to end my shoot! I am truly blessed i think in many ways. I like to think at least. This one was for Amma and Nana. Their loss will never heal me .. maybe healing isn’t the answer. Seeking is. We’ll find out. But I prayed n I prayed for all those around me. Family, friends, and all the people in need of love. There are just too many. And guess what? There’s even more love to give and get. So sit tight you’all. i just pumped some serious love atchya!!! For all the atheists.. consider this one big meditation that just won’t go wrong. Too many energies at play. Way too many. gaana sahi lagayaa hai kuchh bhi bolo,” he captioned his video on Instagram.

The video has notched 3.8 lakh likes and hundreds of comments.

Ali visit to holy sites comes weeks after former actor Sana Khan posted a video of people offering prayers in Masjid-e-Nabawi (SAW).“Masjid e nabawi (SAW) aur Roze Akhdas (SAW) ki ziyarat ️ Socha aap sab ko andar ka manzar dikha doon. #sanakhan #anassaiyad #sanaanas #umrah #madina #makkah,” she wrote on Instagram.

Two days ago another actor Gauahar Khan took her fans on a virtual tour to Sheikh Zaid mosque in Abu Dhabi.

Accompanied by her husband, she took a tour of the mosque and clicked pictures with her fans and Namazis. She gave a running commentary about the intricate design and experience at the mosque.

Meanwhile, Ali has joined the league of Indian actors who are working in Hollywood. Earlier Priyanka Chopra Naseeruddin Shah and others have successfully forayed into Hollywood.