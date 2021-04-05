TRF OGW arrested in Sopore, incriminating material recovered: Police

Sopore: Jammu and Kashmir police on Monday claimed to have arrested an Over Ground Worker (OGW) of TRF, a militant outfit in Sopore area of north Kashmir’s Baramulla district.

“On 03 April 2021, a joint Naka by Sopore Police, 22 RR and 179 CRPF was established at Model Town crossing Sopore. During naka checking one hard core OGW of TRF Outfit identified as Ihsaan ul Haq Khanday, son of Nazir Ahmad Khanday of Faisalabad Sopore A/P Nowpora Kalan was apprehended,” a police spokesman said in a statement.

“Incriminating material including letter pad of TRF outfit has been recovered from his possession,” spokesman said, adding that a case under FIR number 82/2021 under section 13 ULA (P), 506 IPC has been registered while further investigation is going on.

“More arrests are expected,” spokesman said.