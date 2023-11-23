Officials have mandated the cessation of traffic flow on November 24th and 25th due to the installation of girders at the Nashri viaduct along the Jammu-Srinagar national highway. A traffic official specified that vehicular movement on this highway stretch, specifically between Nashri and NAVYUG Tunnel, will be halted from 0000 hrs to 0400 hrs on both days (Friday and Saturday, i.e., the intervening night of November 23rd-24th and November 24th-25th).

To ensure the safety of travelers and drivers during the launching of girders at Nashri viaduct and the fixing of Jet fans at Peerah and T5 Tunnel, no vehicles will be permitted after 9:00 PM from Qazigund towards Jammu and from Udhampur towards Srinagar on November 23rd and 24th.

For updates, individuals are advised to contact TCU (Traffic Control Units) in Jammu, Udhampur, Ramban, and Srinagar, or check the Twitter and Facebook pages of the J&K Traffic Police.