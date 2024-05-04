Free medical screening camp organised for State Motor Garages Employees

SRINAGAR: The Chief Medical Officer (CMO) Srinagar, under the directions of Secretary Health and Medical Education Dr. Syed Abid Rashid Shah and the guidance of Director Health Services Kashmir Dr. Mushtaq Ahmad Rather, successfully conducted a one-day free medical and screening camp for the employees of State Motor Garages.

The camp, held today, aimed to provide employees of transport department with comprehensive medical care and screening as they are backbone of all departments.

Secretary Health and Medical Education Dr. Syed Abid Rashid Shah and Secretary Road Transport visited the camp and interacted with both transcport staff and health staff. They commended the efforts of the CMO Srinagar and the supporting medical team for organizing such an important event.

Chief Medical Officer Srinagar informed the visiting dignitaries about the facilities being offered during the camp, including the provision of free medicines and necessary investigations. The camp, held in collaboration with MS JLNM Hospital to ensure the transport employees received the highest quality of care.

Many employees were found to be hypertensive or diabetic during the screening. These employees were given proper counseling on treatment protocols and management plans.

This event highlights the commitment of the Health and Medical Education department to the well-being of employees and the community. The successful camp has left a positive impact and reinforces the importance of regular health check-ups and early detection of health issues.