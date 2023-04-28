Srinagar: Winter adventure activities have resumed in Gulmarg following fresh snowfall in the upper reaches.

From snowboarding to skiing and from ice-skating to All-Terrain Vehicle (ATV) rides, tourists are enjoying winter sports in the high-altitude areas of Gulmarg even in April.

Scores of skiers, snowboarders, and ATV bikers provide winter adventure services to tourists at Phase 1 and 2 of Gondola Gandola.

“Our winter adventure sports services would normally stop in mid-April at Phase I of the Gondola cable car. This year, the climate has been majorly inclement with heavy snow and rain. We continue providing these services to tourists at Phase I and Phase II of Gandola cable car,” said Sajad Ahmad, an ATV biker.

This week, these two high-altitude phases received repeated spells of snowfall.

On Friday, Gulmarg Gulmarg received 8.8 Cms of fresh snowfall much to the delight of the tourists and the adventure sports service providers.

Scores of the sledge pullers and ATV bikers descended to the base station of the Gondola cable car to enthrall tourists.

“Although the snowfall is light, but we can still provide sledge and ATK services to tourists at the base station. Right now there is a heavy rush of tourists in Gulmarg and they have expressed a desire to enjoy adventure services,” said Mohammad Muneem Dar, a sledge puller.

Snowfall during April has brought delight to tourists staying in Gulmarg.

“We couldn’t come during winter since it is very cold here. But witnessing snowfall in April is completely a different experience. We have been longing to see snowfall and our wish got fulfilled in April,” said Sheikh Nawaz, a tourist from Goa.

In view of the moderate weather and snowfall, the booking of tourists has spiked.

As such the hotels in Gulmarg, Sonmarg, and Pahalgam are completely occupied by tourists.

“We struggled to get a room in a houseboat. Similarly, managing a hotel room in Gulmarg was a herculean task. We had to pay an extra sum to book a hotel room in Gulmarg,” said Fahad Shiekh, another tourist.