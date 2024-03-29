`To browbeat others is vintage Congress culture’: PM Modi on lawyers’ letter to CJI

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched a strong attack on the Congress party today after hundreds of lawyers and some bar associations across the country wrote to the Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud, expressing concerns over attempts to undermine the judiciary’s integrity using political and professional pressure.

The Prime Minister took to X (formerly Twitter) and wrote, “To browbeat and bully others is vintage Congress culture. 5 decades ago itself they had called for a “committed judiciary” – they shamelessly want commitment from others for their selfish interests but desist from any commitment towards the nation. No wonder 140 crore Indians are rejecting them.”

PM Modi was referring to the time when Congress’ Indira Gandhi, in the 1970s, advocated a “committed judiciary”. The Congress government had then superseded three judges to make a CJI and repeated the same a couple of years later, attracting a lot of resistance from the legal community.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said was responding to a letter to India’s Chief Justice by hundreds of lawyers, who flagged what they described as a threat from actions of a “specific interest group aiming to undermine the judiciary’s integrity”.

Earlier in the day, over 600 lawyers from across India addressed a letter to the Chief Justice of India, expressing serious concerns over what they describe as political and professional pressure to influence judicial outcomes.

Union Minister and Arunachal West candidate Kiren Rijiju said sane voices are openly coming out now, referring to the letter by the lawyers.

“These Congress people coined the concept of committed judiciary and suspended the Indian Constitution. The Congress and leftists want courts and constitutional authorities to serve them or else they immediately start attacking the very institutions,” Rijiju said.

