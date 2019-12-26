News
Time for Bollywood to revive its romance with Kashmir: Adv Khan
MUMBAI, DEC 25: Farooq Khan, Advisor to Lieutenant Governor has urged the Bollywood to revive its decades’ old romance with Kashmir to promote it as a cherished tourist destination globally.
The Advisor was speaking at a function organised by ‘Spandan Arts’ in connection with presentation of 11th Mohammed Rafi awards here last evening.
Addressing the jam-packed gathering including top Bollywood stars, producers, directors and singers, Advisor Khan, who was the chief guest on the occasion, said that Jammu and Kashmir is a place known not only for its hospitality but also for its serene and picturesque locations. “This is not a place of terrorism, but a paradise of tourism,” he said and added that unfortunately a negative perception has been created about Kashmir to the outside world while the ground reality is entirely different.
“To see the reality on ground, you will have to visit the place and I am sure you will find it as peaceful as any other part of the country,” he told the audience.
He reminded the audience that the film industry had a very cherished and affectionate relationship with Kashmir in eighties and early nineties, adding that due to various reasons that connection was lost from past few years. “It is the right time for reviving that age-old link between Bollywood and Kashmir,” he said.
He appealed the film fraternity to renew that old connection by starting to explore the Union Territory with new dynamism by shooting for their films at virgin locations in and around Jammu and Kashmir. He also urged the event organisers that the next edition of Mohammed Rafi Awards should be hosted in J&K in order to promote the place as secure and safe for visitors.
“It takes time to change people’s perception. What our government intends to do is to change it,” he said and added that J&K is ideal for high end tourism with varied areas and products for which the relevant infrastructure is continuously being upgraded.
On the occasion, Advisor Khan also appealed media to play their role in presenting a true picture of Kashmir in order to promote it as safe tourist destination to the outside world.
He said that the Government is committed in its endeavours for promoting J&K as safest place for tourism and investment. He said in this regard a three-day global Investors summit is being held next year for the first time in the Union Territory.
He added that the hosting of the JK Investor Summit will provide JK with an opportunity to showcase its strengths, strategies and potential.
Meanwhile, Advisor Khan presented 11th Mohammad Rafi awards at the function.
12th Mohammed Rafi Jeevan Gaurav Award for 2019 was given posthumously to senior musician Chitragupta. The award was received by Chiragupta’s son Anand Milind. Senior singer Sudesh Bhosale was given Mohammed Rafi Award.
News
Malshai Bagh canal breach:Two lakh people suffer as taps run dry in Srinagar parts
Srinagar, Dec 23: For the last three weeks, more than two lakh people are without water supply as government has failed to fix the breach in Malshai Bagh canal in Central Kashmir’s Ganderbal district.
Malshai Bagh canal, which supplies water to three treatment plants– Rangil, Shuhama and Alasteng — caters to over two lakh population in the Srinagar outskirts. The water canal developed breach in the first week of December. Three weeks on, breach is yet to be fixed.
The areas facing water shortage include Elahi Bagh, Gulab Bagh, Soura, Anchar, Nowshera, Lal Bazar, Alasteng, Shuhama, Habak, Zukra, Batpora, Hazratbal, Kashmir University, National Institute of Technology (NIT), Saderbal, Saida Kadal and others.
Abdul Rashid, a 45 year old resident of Habak, said their taps are running dry, but nobody in the government seems bothered. “We have purchased mineral water canes from market for drinking purposes. The water tankers provided by the government are not sufficient,” he said.
An official in Kashmir University said the varsity has run out of the water supply. “We are pumping water from bore wells but it is not feasible for drinking. We have even developed rashes on our hands,” he said
Chief Engineer, Irrigation and Flood Control Department, MM Shahnawaz said there is a major breach in the Malshai Bagh canal. “The restoration of the canal will take at least two months,” he said
He said Public Health Engineering (PHE) department is making alternate arrangements to provide water supply to the general public. “They have placed new water pipes adjoining to the canal to bypass breach portion. Water supply is being made available by PHE,” he said.
Deputy Commissioner, Ganderbal, Hashmat Ali Khan said there is no major problem in his district. However, he said work on Malshai Bagh canal is going on. “We are trying to restore it as soon as possible,” he added.
Repeated attempts to contact Chief Engineer, PHE, Abdul Wahid did not yield any result as he did not take the calls.
News
PDP meets in Jammu, Srinagar;demands release of leaders
Srinagar, Dec 23: The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on Monday held a meeting in Srinagar, the first after the Centre abrogated Article 370, to take stock of the situation in the valley and arrangements being made to observe the fourth death anniversary of party’s founder Mufti Mohammad Sayeed on January 7.
In another meeting held in Jammu, the party sought immediate release of all detained political leaders, including its president and former chief minister Mehbooba Mufti.
In Jammu, the meeting was presided over by PDP general secretary and former MLC Surinder Chowdhary who termed the prolonged incarceration of politicians in Jammu and Kashmir as “unjustified and uncalled for”, a party spokesperson said.
“The prolonged incarceration is deeply perturbing for any democratic setup and the government of India must contemplate that such an action is not helping it in any way in restoration of normalcy in Jammu and Kashmir,” the spokesman said quoting Chowdhary.
Highlighting the role of the PDP in making peace initiatives successful in the erstwhile state, Chowdhary said the party has always been at the forefront in making hectic and earnest efforts for the prevalence of peace in the region.
“The detention of the political leaders has created a void in erstwhile state’s political landscape, leaving masses deeply disturbed and skeptic about the government’s future initiatives for peace and development,” Chowdhary said.
The PDP general secretary also empathized for the greater participation of party workers in the January 7 function so that “a clear message is sent out to those corridors which are waiting in the wings to undermine PDP’s relevance in Jammu and Kashmir’s political spectrum”.
The spokesman said the meeting passed a unanimous resolution and underlined the need for setting the political leaders including the PDP president free without any further delay.
A similar meeting was held at PDP’s Srinagar head office in which senior party leaders and activists including party secretary Abdul Hameed Kosheen and former legislator Mushtaq Ahmad Shah took part and expressed concern over the detention of the political leadership.
The meeting termed the detention of the leaders as “unwarranted, unjustified and unfavourable” for all the peace efforts and confidence building measures that have been taken in the past, the spokesperson said.
He said the participants also held detailed discussions over the preparations being made to ensure hassle-free participation of the PDP supporters, workers and the general masses in the congregational ‘Fateha Khawani’ at the graveyard of the PDP founder in south Kashmir’s Bijbehara town on January 7.
PDP leader Tahir Syed said, “Basically, the meeting, the first since abrogation of Article 370, was called to discuss the party’s preparations for the fourth death anniversary of former chief minister Mufti Mohammad Sayeed on January 7.”
He said the zonal in-charges of the party, who are not under detention, attended the meeting.
During the meeting, it was decided that a team of party leaders would visit Bijbehara in south Kashmir’s Anantnag district on January 7 to offer special prayers at Sayeed’s mausoleum.
“A small function will also be held at the party head office,” he said.
Syed said the meeting also took stock of the situation in the valley post the revocation of Jammu and Kashmir’s special status.
“The meeting condemned the illegal detentions of the party leaders and called for their immediate release. It also demanded immediate restoration of the internet services in the valley,” he said.
The PDP leader said the workers and party leaders were in high spirits and decided that the future course of action would be decided after the release of the party leadership.
The party has decided to initiate contact with the party workers at the ground level, he added.
The participants also raised concern over the paucity of essential services in Kashmir valley amid the present winter chill and urged the administration to pay heed to sufferings of the people at an earliest.
News
Insurance cover, regularization, PF lined up: Sops for Safai Karamcharis in Kashmir
Srinagar, Dec 20: Safai Karamcharis have a reason to rejoice as Jammu and Kashmir government is all set to implement National Commission for Safai Karamcharis Act in the Union Territory in a bid regularize the unsung heroes of cleanliness and bring them under insurance cover.
Official figures reveal that there are 3300 Safai Karamcharies in Srinagar alone, of whom only 1600 are regular employees while rest are daily wagers.
“For the first time, there will be an organization that will work for the welfare of Safai Karamcharies of Jammu and Kashmir,” said an official of Srinagar Municipal Corporation (SMC).
Chairman, Safai Karamchari Union, Ghulam Mohammad Solina said they have been facing step motherly treatment from the government for years. “Government has always neglected us. There is not a single scheme for the welfare of Safai Karamcharis in J&K,” he said
Solina said Safai Karamcharis work 365 days without taking day off. “We face acute manpower crunch. We are overburdened with work. Plus we receive meager salaries. Our daily wagers receive their salaries after four months delay,” he said
Solina however pinned hope on National Commission to redress their grievances. “The Commission will work for the betterment of Safai Karamcharis,” he said.
National Commission for Safai Karamcharis Act has recommended specific programmes of action towards the elimination of inequalities in status, facilities and opportunities for Safai Karamcharis under a time-bound plan.
“Study and evaluate the implementation of the programmes and schemes relating to the social and economic rehabilitation of Safai Karamcharis and make recommendations to the Central, State and UT Government for better co-ordination and implementation of such programmes and schemes,” the Act reads.
Chairman, National Commission for Safai Karamchari, Manhar Valjibhai Zala told The Kashmir Monitor that they are planning to visit Srinagar in the first week of February to conduct a survey in the Union Territory.
“We will pass the direction to constitute Commission in the new UT. Due to Article 370, the Act was not implemented in J&K and with the result Safai Karamcharis faced many problems”, he said.
During a visit to Srinagar in June this year, a team of National Commission for Safai Karamcharis found that certain laws pertaining to Safai Karamcharis were being violated with impunity.
Zala, who was heading the team, found that the provident fund of Safai Karamcharis is not deducted from the salaries, which is a violation of labour laws.
The Commission also learned that there is no life insurance policy specifically meant for Safai Karamcharis. Plus there was no departmental medical check-up conducted on Safai Karamcharis.