To the delight of Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif’s fans, the creators of “Tiger 3” have pleasantly surprised them by revealing the film’s debut poster on Saturday morning. In addition to this exciting revelation, they have officially declared that the movie is set to make a grand entrance on the auspicious occasion of Diwali later this year.

Salman Khan utilized his social media platform to share the poster, where he tweeted, “Aa raha hoon! #Tiger3 on Diwali 2023. Join the #Tiger3 celebration as part of #YRF50, exclusively at a major cinema near you. This release will be available in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu.”

“Tiger 3” marks the fifth installment in the esteemed ‘YRF Spy Universe’ and signals the much-anticipated return of Salman and Katrina in their iconic roles as Tiger and Zoya, after a gap of six years.

Helmed by Maneesh Sharma, “Tiger 3” is poised to become an eagerly anticipated cinematic event.