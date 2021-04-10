Powerful journalism on tap - Download The Kashmir Monitor app.
Three students test COVID-19 positive at Pvt coaching centre in Srinagar

Srinagar: Authorities on Saturday closed a private coaching educational institute in Srinagar after three of its students were tested COVID-19 positive.

Srinagar DDMA has ordered suspension of class work at Allen Coaching institute after 3 students test positive for COVID-19.

 

The official said that the institute has been closed for 5 days and during this period  they shall provide online lessons to the students.

“A student from Nishat studying at the institute had tested positive yesterday along with his family. The close contacts of the positive student were tested at the coaching institute today as Medical Teams conducted mass testing for proper isolation and quarantine,” the official said—(KNO)

