Pro-Palestine Protesters Rally Outside Met Gala, Leading to Several Arrests

New Delhi: As stars and celebrities ascended the steps of the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York for the Met Gala event, another scene unfolded on the streets surrounding the iconic venue. Thousands of pro-Palestine protesters continued their protests against Israel’s action in Gaza.

In Central Park, a group held cardboard signs bearing messages such as “No Met Gala While Bombs Drop in Gaza” and “No Celebration Without Liberation.” Along Fifth Avenue, a larger contingent raised Palestinian flags, their chants of “Gaza! Gaza!” reverberating through the evening air. Despite efforts by the New York Police Department, tensions mounted as arrests were made nearby, drawing criticism from some for what they perceived as a heavy-handed approach.

These demonstrations come against a backdrop of broader student-led movements, with universities such as Columbia University becoming hubs for activism. Columbia University, at the forefront of student protests against the Gaza conflict, cancelled its main graduation ceremony on Monday amidst ongoing demonstrations that have rattled campuses nationwide.

Columbia, where over 100 pro-Palestinian protesters were arrested the previous week, cited security concerns for the cancellation of the May 15 graduation ceremony, opting for smaller events instead. Despite this, some individuals angered by the decision launched an online petition, garnering over 2,300 signatures by Monday evening.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Kashmir Monitor staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)