Third-wave: J&K govt decides against disbanding COVID care centers, readies 1300 additional beds

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir government has decided not to disband the COVID care centers despite a sharp decline in the positivity rate.

Deputy Commissioner, Srinagar, Ajaz Assad told The Kashmir Monitor that COVID care centers will continue to exist because there is a lurking threat of possible third wave.

In April, when the valley was caught in the vortex of second wave, COVID Care Centers were set up at Indoor Stadium, Maternity Hospital Sanat Nagar, Marriage Hall Sanat Nagar, and Haj House Bemina IMPA Hostel MA Road and around 1300 beds have been made available in these Centers.

An additional 1300 additional beds were set up at COVID Care Isolation Centers in Srinagar to meet the situation. Besides, 325 beds had been set up at Kashmir University Zakura Campus, 300 beds at Hyderpora, and 295 at NIT Srinagar. Similarly, 120 beds had been kept available at Indoor Stadium Srinagar and 100 beds at Marriage Hall Sanat Nagar while 125 beds had been kept ready at Haj House Bemina and 80 at IMPA Hostel MA Road. Besides bedding, COVID-19 kits and other necessary items had been kept available with each bed.

“We have temporarily de-notified some of the centers like Indoor Stadium for the resumption of sports activities. But other centers will continue to remain available,” he said.

He, however, noted that the required infrastructure at these centers will be put to use in case of an increase in the caseload.

“We sincerely hope and pray that the situation continues to remain the same and there is no surge in COVID cases. Rest, we all are prepared to deal with the third wave,” Assad said.

He appealed to the people of Srinagar to strictly adhere to COVID-19 appropriate behavior like wearing masks and maintaining social distancing. “There should be no room for laxity. Also, every eligible person should take the COVID-19 vaccine,” Assad said.

Deputy Commissioner has instructed the concerned to ensure sufficient supply of Medical Oxygen, essential medicines, and other necessary requirements at all COVID Care Centers so that patients and medical staff do not face any difficulty in the time of need. He was also directed to make adequate arrangements of washrooms.

“Concerned authorities should keep men and machinery ready for maintaining cleanliness in and around these Centers besides the sanitization process. PDD and PHE authorities should ensure uninterrupted power and water supply to these centers,” he said.