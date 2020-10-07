Suresh Raina visits south Kashmir cricket ground

Anantnag: In order to further bolster the efforts of JK Administration to develop the sports potential of the youth, ace international cricketer Suresh Raina Wednesday visited Cricket Ground Dooru on the occasion of final match of Dooru U-19 T-20 knockout cricket tournament.

He was accompanied by DDC Anantnag K.K. Sidha, SSP Sandeep Choudhary, DYSSO and other officers of district administration. On the occasion many young cricket enthusiasts, civil society members and organisers of the said cricket tournament were present.

Raina shared few joyful moments with the youth and interacted with participant players of the final match that was played between Panzu and Sagam under-19 teams, where in Sagam U-19 emerged as winners.

He also apprised the youth that under the guidance of LG Manoj Sinha, he will provide full support to JK youth for the development of their cricket potential.

The organisers and cricket players put forth their demands regarding upgradation and development of the cricket field with all necessary facilities to provide a platform for the cricketers to showcase their talent.

The DDC on the occasion said that Suresh Raina being a Kashmiri and Son of the soil is fully committed to help in the development of cricket in the UT.

He further added that state of the Art cricket Grounds will be developed in TikBagh Mattan and Dooru and assured the youth that cricket sports kits will also be provided to them.