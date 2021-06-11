Stone pelting, separatism completely wiped out from Kashmir: BJP

Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) general secretary and former MLC Vibodh Gupta Friday said that “separatism and stone-pelting had been wiped off from Kashmir.

“Separatism and stone-pelting have been completely been wiped out from the valley which has brought peace to the people. Peace, development and progress in the Union territory of J&K is government’s top priority,” he said in a statement to press.

Taking a dig at the People’s Alliance of Gupkar Declaration (PAGD), he said its eladers were absent during the challenging times of the pandemic.

”When BJP workers in the valley are doing several relief works, Gupkar leaders remained dormant from public service during one in a century pandemic and met after six months only for political gains. People of valley will never forget and forgive the misconduct and absence of these leaders during the challenging times,” he said.

Vibodh told that he is saddened by the ‘zero contribution’ of PAGD during Covid19 “but not surprised”.

“We have repeatedly asserted it as an alliance of opportunist leaders and the same is palpable by their conduct,” he added.