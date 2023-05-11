Srinagar, May 11: The State Taxes Department Enforcement (Central) Kashmir has realised a penalty amount of Rs. 25,34,808, which is by far the highest single penalty realised by the office under the Jammu and Kashmir GST Act, 2017 against one loaded goods vehicle for failing to produce any documents as required to be accompanying the goods on movement/ transit.

The vehicle bearing No. JK01AD 3557 was apprehended on a tip-off by a team of officers lead by Assistant Commissioner Enforcement (Central) Kashmir, Shabnam Rashid and comprising of inspectors, SIs/ Guards of the central Enforcement Wing, during a Nakka laid on NH-44 between Hyderpora Bye-Pass and Batamaloo Bye-Pass.

The team of Officials was constituted by the Deputy Commissioner State Taxes Department Enforcement (Central) Kashmir, Parveez Ahmad Raina.

The Driver/ Person in Charge of the vehicle disclosed that the loaded goods are cigarettes only but failed to produce any documents as required to be accompanying the goods on movement/ transit. Accordingly, FORM GST MOV- 01 and MOV- 02 were issued to the driver/PIC on spot and vehicle was detained at Excise and Taxation Complex, Solina, Rambagh, Srinagar.

Further proceeding U/s 129 of JK GST Act, 2017 were initiated and physical verification of the goods was conducted on the same day under the supervision of DC/AC Enforcement (Central) Kashmir and accordingly penalty was calculated under aforementioned section.

On 10 May, 2023 the owner of the goods appeared before DC Enforcement (Central) Kashmir and moved an application for release of goods. The goods were released after realising of penalty amount of Rs 2534808.00.

Meanwhile, the Commissioner State Taxes Department Jammu and Kashmir Dr. Rashmi Singh and Additional Commissioner State Taxes Department (Adm. & Enf.) Kashmir Shakeel Maqbool (ICAS) expressed their satisfaction and applauded the efforts of the team.