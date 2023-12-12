The night temperature has improved across the Valley but continued to settle below freezing point at all the stations of Kashmir.

Srinagar, the summer capital of Jammu and Kashmir recorded a low of minus 1.5 degree Celsius.

In Qazigund, the mercury settled at minus 2.6 degree Celsius while Kokernag recorded a low of minus 2.3 degree Celsius.

ADVERTISEMENT

Kupwara in north Kashmir recorded a low of minus 2.4 degree Celsius.

In Gulmarg, the mercury settled at minus 3.5 degree Celsius while Pahalgam shivers at minus 1.5 degree Celsius—(KNO)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Kashmir Monitor staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)