The Srinagar Police, as part of the Civic Action Programme (CAP), recently distributed wheelchairs to individuals with special needs at the District Police Lines in Srinagar.

ADVERTISEMENT

During the event, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Srinagar, Rakesh Balwal-IPS, personally distributed 29 wheelchairs to specially-abled individuals representing various parts of Srinagar. Many of these recipients came from vulnerable and economically disadvantaged backgrounds. The event was attended by several distinguished individuals, including Superintendent of Police (SP) Headquarters Srinagar, Arif Amin Shah-JKPS; Deputy Superintendent of Police (DySP) Headquarters Srinagar, Saleet Shah-JKPS; DySP of the District Armed Reserve (DAR) in Srinagar, Nisar Ahmad Khoja; and Imtiyaz Ahmad Ganie, the Accounts Officer and DDO (Drawing and Disbursing Officer).

During his interactions with the beneficiaries, SSP Srinagar offered enduring support and cooperation on behalf of the District Police Srinagar to those facing such challenges. He expressed optimism that the assistance provided to specially-abled individuals would empower them to become self-reliant and pursue their aspirations. SSP Srinagar also stressed the crucial role of the police in demonstrating empathy and kindness towards differently-abled individuals, thereby ensuring their meaningful inclusion in society.