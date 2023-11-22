SRINAGAR: Severe cold conditions continued unabated in the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir as Srinagar, the summer capital of the union territory, recorded the season’s coldest night at minus 1.8 degree C on Wednesday.

A meteorological department official said that there was a drop by 0.6 degree Celsius in minimum temperature in Srinagar against minus 1.2 degree Celsius on the previous night. The temperature was minus 1.9 degree Celsius below normal for this time of the year in the capital city, he said.

Most parts of the city also saw a thick blanket of fog, reducing visibility and causing inconvenience to commuters during morning.

Qazigund, the gateway town of Kashmir, recorded a minimum of 1.0 degree Celsius against minus 0.8 degree Celsius on the previous night, he said. The minimum temperature was minus 1.1 degree Celsius below normal for the place, the official said.

Pahalgam, the famous resort in south Kashmir, recorded a low of minus 3.3 degree Celsius against 2.9 degree Celsius on the previous night and it was 1 degree Celsius below normal for the place.

Kokernag, also in south Kashmir, recorded a minimum of 0.3 degree Celsius which was below normal for the place by around minus 0.3 degree Celsius, the official said.

Kupwara town in north Kashmir recorded a low of minus 1.4 degree Celsius which was 0.9 degree Celsius below normal, the official said.

Gulmarg recorded a minimum of 0.6 degree Celsius and it was above 2.7 degree Celsius normal for the world famous skiing resort in north Kashmir, the official said.

Jammu, the winter capital of J&K, recorded a minimum of 10.6 degree Celsius which was below normal by minus 0.9 degree Celsius for the place, he said.

Regarding the forecast, he said, the weather is expected to be generally dry in the next 244 hours. He said generally cloudy weather is expected with light rain/snow at isolated higher reaches on November 23. From 24th-26th November, he said, generally dry weather is expected. From 27th-30th November, he said, generally cloudy weather with light rain/Snow at isolated higher reaches is expected.

The MeT office said that overall no significant weather activity is expected till ending November.

It said shallow to moderate fog is likely to continue till November 27 over many places of Kashmir division.

(With inputs from GNS)