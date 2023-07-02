Srinagar, July 02: In a bid to reduce processing time at drop gate, the authorities in Srinagar International airport have inducted three more x-ray machines for baggage frisking.

ADVERTISEMENT

“3 additional X-Ray Machines along with associated infrastructure for baggage frisking have been inducted at Drop Gate of srinagar Airport,” Director Airport, Javed Ahmad said in a statement issued.

“Now we have 10 No X-Ray Machines, which will help in speedy clearance of baggage and passenger vehicles,” he said.

With this, the movement of vehicles in queues before drop gate will be faster and the processing time shall be reduced considerably, he said.

“Airport Authority of India wishes our esteemed passengers a smooth and friendly experience at the entry gate of Srinagar Airport,” the statement added—(KNO)