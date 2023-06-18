For the first time ever, Germany will play host to the Special Olympics World Games from June 17-25, 2023, in Berlin. There will be almost 7,000 participants and Unified partners from about 170 countries competing in 24 sports, together with 3,000 coaches and 20,000 volunteers. There will be 15 venues in Berlin that will host the 24 different sporting events.

Athletes from all around the world who have intellectual disabilities compete in a global sporting competition called the Special Olympics World Games. This incredible gathering was a privilege to organize for the city of Berlin, the pulsating capital of Germany, in the year 2023. The Special Olympics World Games in Berlin in 2023 are going to be a spectacular event that will be remembered for its inclusiveness, its high standards, and its sense of unity. The competition features a diverse array of sporting events and a jam-packed schedule, making it a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for both spectators and participants to get a firsthand look at the amazing abilities and dogged determination of these extraordinary athletes. We give the live updates and full schedule for the Special Olympics World Games that will be held in Berlin in 2023 in this page.

The spectacular event that is going to take place in Berlin in 2023 for the Special Olympics World Games is going to highlight the talents, abilities, and unstoppable spirit of athletes who have intellectual disabilities. The Games offer these athletes the opportunity to showcase their talents, overcome obstacles, and serve as a source of motivation for others. The Olympic Games feature a wide variety of sporting events, giving spectators the opportunity to participate in anything from high-octane sprinting to tactical team games.

As the Special Olympics World Games Berlin 2023 progress, the entire world will be enthralled by the achievements of these extraordinary athletes and the stories of their personal journeys. The Olympic Games serve as a timely reminder of the ability of sports to promote inclusivity, combat stereotypical thinking, and advance unity. Let us all join together to show our support for the remarkable athletes who will be competing in the Special Olympics World Games Berlin 2023 and to celebrate their achievements since these athletes have the ability to motivate us all with their bravery, determination, and unshakable spirit.

Opening Ceremony:

The Special Olympics World Games Berlin 2023 commenced with a grand Opening Ceremony on [date]. The ceremony showcased the diverse cultures and talents of the participating nations and set the stage for a fortnight of exceptional athletic achievements. Spectators were treated to a spectacular display of music, dance, and visual effects, symbolizing the unity and shared values of the Special Olympics movement.

Sports and Competitions:

The Special Olympics World Games Berlin 2023 features a wide range of sports and competitions, providing athletes with various opportunities to showcase their skills and compete on a global stage. The sports on the roster include athletics, aquatics, basketball, bocce, bowling, cycling, equestrian, football, golf, gymnastics, judo, powerlifting, roller skating, sailing, table tennis, tennis, volleyball, and more.

The competitions are divided into different divisions based on age, gender, and ability, ensuring fair and competitive matchups. Athletes compete in various categories, allowing them to demonstrate their abilities within their specific skill levels, from developmental to elite.

Special Olympics 2023 Schedule:

(All Times ET)

Here is the full schedule of the Special Olympics World Games Berlin 2023:

Saturday, 17th June 2023

Opening Ceremony 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Sunday 18th June

Rhythmic Gymnastics 6 a.m. to Noon

Monday, 19th June 2023

Rhythmic Gymnastics 3 a.m. to 8 a.m.

Athletics (Track & Field) 3 a.m. to 4 a.m.

Powerlifting 8 a.m. to 11 a.m.

Hockey 8 a.m. to 11 a.m.

Tuesday, 20th June 2023

Athletics 3 a.m. to 10:15 a.m.

Swimming 3 a.m. to 5:30 a.m.

Swimming 7:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m.

Powerlifting 4 a.m. to 7 a.m.

Powerlifting 8 a.m. to 11 a.m.

Hockey 4 a.m. to 7 a.m.

Hockey 8 a.m. to 11 a.m.

Rhythmic Gymnastics 3 a.m. to Noon

Volleyball 3 a.m. to 6 a.m.

Volleyball 7:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

Wednesday, 21st June 2023

Athletics 3 a.m. to 11 a.m.

Swimming 3 a.m. to 4:30 a.m.

Swimming 7:30 a.m. to 9:30 a.m.

Powerlifting 4 a.m. to 7 a.m.

Powerlifting 8 a.m. to 11 a.m.

Soccer 4 a.m. to 7 a.m.

Soccer 8 a.m. to 10 a.m.

Hockey 4 a.m. to 7 a.m.

Hockey 8 a.m. to 11 a.m.

Volleyball 3 a.m. to 6 a.m.

Volleyball 7:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

Rhythmic Gymnastics 3 a.m. to 6 a.m.

Thursday, 22nd June 2023

Athletics 3 a.m. to 11:15 a.m

Swimming 3 a.m. to 4:30 a.m.

Swimming 7:30 a.m. to 9:30 a.m.

Powerlifting 4 a.m. to 7 a.m.

Basketball 4 a.m. to 8:30 a.m.

Soccer 4 a.m. to 7 a.m.

Soccer 8 a.m. to 10 a.m.

Volleyball 3 a.m. to 6 a.m.

Volleyball 7:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

Friday, 23rd June 2023

Athletics 3 a.m. to 10 a.m.

Swimming 3 a.m. to 5 a.m.

Swimming 7:30 a.m. to 9 a.m.

Powerlifting 4 a.m. to 7 a.m.

Powerlifting 8 a.m. to 11 a.m.

Basketball 7 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Basketball (3×3) 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Basketball (3×3 Unified Sports) 1:45 p.m. to 3 p.m.

Futsal 3:30 a.m. to 5:30 a.m.

Futsal 8 a.m. to 11 a.m.

Handball 7 a.m. to 12:15 p.m.

Soccer 5 a.m. to 7 a.m.

Volleyball (Beach) 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Saturday, 24th June 2023

Athletics 3 a.m. to 11 a.m.

Swimming 3 a.m. to 5 a.m.

Swimming 7:30 a.m. to 9 a.m.

Powerlifting 4 a.m. to 7 a.m.

Powerlifting 8 a.m. to 11 a.m.

Artistic Gymnastics 3 a.m. to 6 a.m.

Artistic Gymnastics 6:30 a.m. to 8:30 a.m.

Artistic Gymnastics 9:15 a.m. to 11 a.m.

Basketball 3 a.m. to 9 a.m.

Basketball (3×3) 5 a.m. to 1:45 p.m.

Futsal 3 a.m. to 6:15 a.m.

Futsal 8 a.m. to 9:45 a.m.

Handball 4 a.m. to 8: 15 a.m.

Soccer 6 a.m. to 9 a.m.

Volleyball (Beach) 3:30 a.m. to 5:30 a.m.

Volleyball (Beach) 8 a.m. to 1:45 p.m.

Sunday, 25th June 2023

Athletics 3 a.m. to 5:15 a.m.

Basketball (3×3) 3 a.m. to 6:30 a.m.

Artistic Gymnastics 4 a.m. to 5:30 a.m.

The schedule is designed to give each sport ample spotlight and allows participants and spectators to plan their attendance accordingly. From the excitement of track and field events to the grace of equestrian competitions and the camaraderie of team sports, every day of the Games offers an opportunity to witness outstanding athletic performances.

Live Coverage and Streaming:

For those unable to attend the Special Olympics World Games Berlin 2023 in person, there are various ways to stay connected to the event. Major sports broadcasters and online platforms will provide live coverage and streaming of the Games, ensuring that the world can witness the incredible achievements of these inspiring athletes. Check your local listings or the official Special Olympics World Games Berlin 2023 website for details on broadcasting channels and online streaming platforms.

