Srinagar, Sep 23 : Srinagar Police on Saturday said to have arrested a Corporator of Srinagar Municipal Corporation (SMC), Aqib Ahmed Renzu in alleged sexual harassment, outraging modesty and online stalking case.

Police in a post on X (formally twitter) said that strong technical evidences in this matter were produced by the victim.

“One SMC corporator Aqib Ahmed Renzu of Nishat Srinagar arrested for sexual harassment, outraging modesty and online stalking. Strong technical evidences in this matter were produced by the brave victim. FIR No 50/2023 U/S 354, 354A, 354D registered in RM Bagh Police station,” Srinagar Police wrote on X.