SKUAST to carry out pashmina fibre testing for J&K Handicrafts



Srinagar: Directorate of Handicrafts & Handloom Kashmir and SKUAST has signed an MOU at SKUAST, Kashmir to test the Pashmina fibre at Shuhama, Ganderbal now onwards.

The testing of the fibre was done by the PTQCC lab of the Handicrafts & Handloom Department.

In view of the overwhelming response of getting the GI Mark at PTQCC Lab and to concentrate only on GI Marking, the Department has found that the Pashmina testing lab of SKUAST at Shuhama is fit for doing the tests and henceforth all the testing of Pashmina fibre will be done at Shuhama.

As an additional facility the Pashmina Lab of SKUAST at Shuhama will furnish the results through email, thus helping in increasing the overall efficiency and expeditious delivery of results.

The PTQCC Lab at Bagh-i-Ali Mardan, Nowshahra Srinagar hence forth will do only GI Certification.

The rates charged by the SKUAST shall be Rs 500/- per sample. Rates have been reduced keeping in view of the demand projected by various organizations dealing in the concerned trade.

This arrangement shall be beneficial for both the organization.