The Sheri-Kashmir Institute of Medical Sciences, located in Soura and governed by the Government of Jammu & Kashmir, is currently accepting applications for several temporary positions, with a duration of one year.

These positions are part of an ICMR funded project focusing on the “Designing and Implementation of health care model in patients with stage-2 breast cancer,” falling under National Health Research Priority.

Available Positions:

1. Research Scientist-1 (Medical)

– Number of Posts: 01

– Essential Qualification: MBBS from a recognized university

– Desirable: Candidates with experience in medical oncology surveys will be preferred

2. Project Nurse-II

– Number of Posts: 01

– Essential Qualification: Three Year General Nursing & Midwife (GNM) course with 2nd Division + 1 year experience from Govt, recognized institute.

– Desirable: Candidates with relevant experience will be preferred

3. Technical Support Staff-III

– Number of Posts: 01

– Essential Qualification: 10+2+Diploma (MLT/ DMLT/ITI) with two years’ experience in the relevant subject/field.

4. Data Entry Operator

– Number of Posts: 01

– Essential Qualification: 10+2 with Three-year diploma in Computer applications/Bachelor of Computer Applications or equivalent

– Desirable: Candidates with 2 years of experience will be preferred

Remuneration:

As per ICMR guidelines

How to Apply:

Interested candidates can download the application form from the SKIMS website http://www.skims.ac.in and submit it along with self-attested copies of certificates/documents to the State Cancer Institute, 1st floor, Room No. 103, by 21st January 2024. Applications without complete documents will not be entertained.

Terms & Conditions:

1. The posts are temporary, filled purely on a temporary basis.

2. Appointments can be terminated with one-month notice from either side without assigning any reason.

3. Since the posts are temporary, candidates selected will have no claim for regular appointments or continuation of services after the project termination.

4. No TA/DA will be provided for the interview or joining, and candidates should make their own stay arrangements.

5. Qualification and experience should be from a Govt. recognized reputable organization.

6. Separate applications are required for each post.

Interested candidates are encouraged to apply and contribute to the valuable ICMR funded project at SKIMS.

