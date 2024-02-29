Shri Amarnath Yatra: Div Com discusses arrangements

JAMMU, FEBRUARY 29: Divisional Commissioner Jammu Ramesh Kumar today chaired a meeting to discuss arrangements for Shri Amarnathji Yatra 2024.

Commissioner JMC, Deputy Commissioner Kathua, HoDs, Senior officials from Executing agencies, and officials from District Administration Samba, Kathua, Jammu, Udhampur, and Ramban attended the meeting.

During the meeting, threadbare discussions were held on different aspects and components of the arrangements for Shri Amarnathji Yatra 2024.

The discussion covered the provision of accommodation facilities for pilgrims, identification of langer sites, security arrangements, sanitation, repair works, maintenance of Toilets, health, power, and drinking water facilities, among other arrangements.

The Concerned HODs and senior officials apprised the Div Com about the role, responsibilities and the works to be undertaken by their respective Departments.

The Div Com asked the HoDs and administrations of the route districts to formulate holistic plans and submit the same in two days.

He directed the Chief Engineer to conduct the inspections of Yatri Bhawans and assess the works required there.

The Div Com stressed the concerned officers for the timely start of the repair and maintenance works about the Shri Amarnathji Yatra.