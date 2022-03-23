Hapur, March 23: A 34-year-old man was allegedly strangled to death by his business partner and friends.



Later his body was cut into 30 pieces and buried in a barren plot of land near the Bulandshahr-Hapur toll plaza. Identified as Mohd Irfan, he had gone missing on March 18.



The Hapur police dug out the body parts and arrested his childhood friend and business partner Mohd Raghib and a friend, Mohd Aqib, for the murder. Another friend, Majid Ali, is at large.



An FIR has been registered against the accused, said police.



Irfan was murdered by his friends over some monetary dispute, police claimed. Irfan’s family had lodged a missing complaint after he did not return home from his shop that sold FASTAGS near the toll plaza.



His friend Raghib, who also runs a restaurant near the toll plaza, had invested money in Irfan’s business and joined him as a partner. The two hired Mohd Aqib to manage the shop in their absence.



Later, some dispute arose between the two partners when Raghib asked for a bigger share in the business, which was initially started by Irfan.



Raghib told Irfan to hand over the FASTAG shop or return the money he had invested. When Irfan refused, Raghib decided to kill him.



Hapur Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Deepak Bhuker said, “Irfan’s family told us that he was last seen with Raghib and Aqib. When they were called for questioning, they initially tried to dodge the police, but they were arrested soon.”



He said that there were discrepancies in their statements. Their call details showed that they were in constant touch with Irfan on the night he went missing. During sustained interrogation, they broke down and confessed to killing Irfan.



“We used a JCB machine to dig out the body parts as these were buried deep in the soil,” added the SSP.



Raghib and Aqib have been arrested, and a hunt is on to nab Majid Ali, their accomplice.

