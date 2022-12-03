Mumbai: Two Class 8 students raped their classmate inside the classroom of civic-run school in Mumbai.

“The girl was sexually assaulted by her two classmates when their fellow classmates stepped out of the classroom for dance practice. The two accused indulged in the crime by taking advantage of the situation,” a police official said.

Police said the incident left the girl in shock and she shared her ordeal with her family members, who immediately filed a complaint against the accused.

Based on the complaint, the police registered a case against the boys under the Indian Penal Code (IPC) section 376 DA (gang-rape of a woman under sixteen years of age) and under relevant sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, he added.

The minor accused were produced before a juvenile court, which sent them to the juvenile detention center at in south Mumbai. Further investigation is being carried out, said the police.