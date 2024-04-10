Shawal moon sighted, Eid to be celebrated today

Srinagar: The crescent for the month of Shawwal was sighted in Jammu and Kashmir, therefore Eid-ul-Fitr will be celebrated on Wednesday, Grand Mufti Nasir-ul-Islam said on Tuesday evening.

He said that enough evidences were received from various parts of J&K about the sighting of the crescent,

He said that the consultative committee headed by him (Grand Mufti) with members Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, Moulana Rehmatullah Qasimi, Moulana Abdul Lateef Alqandi, Ghulam Rasool Hami, and ulemas from Jammu and Chenab valley have concluded that Eid-ul-Fitr will be observed on Wednesday.

He also extended his Eid greetings to the Muslim Ummah, especially to the people of Jammu and Kashmir. “May this auspicious occasion bring with it a lot of joy, happiness, peace, and prosperity to all of us”, he said