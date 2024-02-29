Sgr Admin reaches out to fire victims

SRINAGAR: On the directions of Deputy Commissioner Srinagar, Dr Bilal Mohi-Ud-Din Bhat, a team of District Administration, Srinagar today visited Hawal area in Eidgah Tehsil of the District where four residential houses engulfed in a fire incident here on Wednesday evening.

The team assessed the damages caused due to the fire incident and expressed sympathy with the affected families on loss of property.

On the occasion, an immediate assistance in the form of blankets, mattresses, bed sheets and kitchen sets, besides some funds were provided to the fire affected families as an interim relief out of the District Red Cross Fund.

Meanwhile, the Deputy Commissioner, Srinagar has appealed to the general public to follow all precautionary measures while using electric/electronic gadgets, LPG cylinders and other appliances being used for heating and cooking purposes to avoid such fire incidents.

He stated that people often leave their gadgets unattended, which leads to many of these fire incidents.