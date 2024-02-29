English | اردو و
Contribute
Login
Thursday, February 29th 2024
Today's Paper

Sgr Admin reaches out to fire victims

by
1 min read
flare of fire on wood with black smokes
Photo by Pixabay on Pexels.com

SRINAGAR: On the directions of Deputy Commissioner Srinagar, Dr Bilal Mohi-Ud-Din Bhat, a team of District Administration, Srinagar today visited Hawal area in Eidgah Tehsil of the District where four residential houses engulfed in a fire incident here on Wednesday evening.

The team assessed the damages caused due to the fire incident and expressed sympathy with the affected families on loss of property.

On the occasion, an immediate assistance in the form of blankets, mattresses, bed sheets and kitchen sets, besides some funds were provided to the fire affected families as an interim relief out of the District Red Cross Fund.

Meanwhile, the Deputy Commissioner, Srinagar has appealed to the general public to follow all precautionary measures while using electric/electronic gadgets, LPG cylinders and other appliances being used for heating and cooking purposes to avoid such fire incidents.

He stated that people often leave their gadgets unattended, which leads to many of these fire incidents.

Latest from Blog

Discover more from The Kashmir Monitor

Subscribe now to keep reading and get access to the full archive.

Continue reading