SRINAGAR: At least five houseboats were gutted in a massive fire that broke out in the wee hours of Saturday in Srinagar’s Dal Lake

Officials that the fire erupted in one of the houseboats near Ghat number 9 and engulfed several others in its vicinity before the fire was brought under control.

“The loss to the property is said to be in several crores of rupees. As per the initial report at least half a dozen houseboats have been damaged due to fire,” they said

The cause of the fire is being ascertained,they added.

(With inputs from GNS)