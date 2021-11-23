During WWE Raw on Monday night, Seth Rollins was attacked by a fan who jumped the barricade separating fans from the performers at Brooklyn’s Barclays Center. Rollins was apparently uninjured in the attack, which came after a segment in which Rollins attacked Finn Balor ahead of a planned match.

A portion of the attack made the TV broadcast before WWE production cut away from the incident, though fan-shot video shows the attacker blindsiding Rollins with a tackle before the duo scuffled briefly on the ground. Security was able to break up the situation as a furious Rollins screamed at his attacker.

A fan TACKLED Seth Rollins as he was walking backstage. #WWERaw pic.twitter.com/zlmKL5EOzC — Justin J. Lopez (@stellar_jl319) November 23, 2021

WWE released a statement on the situation, saying it intended to see the attacker aggressively prosecuted for the attack.

“WWE takes the safety of its performers very seriously,” WWE wrote in the statement. “The individual who attacked Seth Rollins has been turned over to the NYPD and will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law.”

The New York Police Department confirmed to ESPN’s Marc Raimondi that it was holding the 24-year-old fan in custody.

Rollins was back out for the final segment of the show, which included working commentary for the main event between WWE champion Big E and Austin Theory. Rollins took Big E’s “Big Ending” finishing move to close the show.