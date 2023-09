SRINAGAR: The State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF) rescued six individuals trapped in Manasbal Lake in central Kashmir’s Ganderbal district due to strong winds on Thursday.

Officials informed local news gatherer KNO that six people were on a boat ride in Manasbal Lake when sudden gusty winds struck.

However, SDRF’s quick response teams swiftly initiated a rescue operation, successfully evacuating the individuals to safety.