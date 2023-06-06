Srinagar, June 06 : A school principal was arrested in a molestation case in Srinagar district on Tuesday.

In a tweet, Srinagar police said it arrested Shabir Ahmad Mir son of Gh Rasool Mir r/o Zadibal, Srinagar working as Principal of Govt HSS Gund Hassi Bhat in a molestation case.

FIR no 31/2023 U/s 354D, 294 & 506 of IPC was registered at Shalteng PS and further investigation has been taken up.

“Shabir Ahmad Mir S/o Gh Rasool Mir R/o Zadibal, Srinagar working as Principal of Govt HSS Gund Hassi Bhat arrested in molestation case. FIR no 31/2023 U/s 354D, 294 & 506 of IPC registered at Shalteng PS,” Srinagar Police zone tweeted.

ADVERTISEMENT