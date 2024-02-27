School Education Department Yet to Decide on Extension of Winter Vacation

SRINAGAR: Amid speculations of an extension of the winter vacation in Kashmir due to a wet weather spell, the School Education Department stated on Monday that it has not yet made any decision regarding the matter.

Administrative Secretary of the School Education Department, Piyush Singla, stated that the news circulating about an extension of the winter vacation was merely a rumour. “As of now, we have not made any decision, but whenever there is a decision in this regard, we will notify the students accordingly,” Singla said.

Pertinently, Srinagar meteorological officials had informed that the weather would likely remain cloudy from February 28-29. However, they also mentioned a possibility of light rain and snow at isolated places.

The department further forecasted light to moderate rain with snow at some places and downpour from March 2 to March 3.

Earlier, the Director of School Education Kashmir (DSEK), Tassaduq Hussain Mir, had stated that they were monitoring the weather conditions. The director had also mentioned that they were undecided about extending the winter vacations. “We are assessing the weather conditions, and the decision about extending the vacation will depend on the weather conditions,” Mir said.

Mir added, “I will speak to the administrative secretary and will make a decision accordingly.” In November 2023, the then Principal Secretary of the School Education Department, Alok Kumar, had informed that the department was not in a position to provide heating arrangements to all students of government schools.

Kumar had said, “We have a large number of schools, and we don’t have enough facilities available to provide early winter vacations.” (KNO)

