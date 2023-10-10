Srinagar, Oct 10 : The Regional Transport Office Kashmir has recorded revenue of Rs 216 Cr. in the first two quarters of current financial year 2022–23, representing a growth of 30 percent compared to the previous financial year during the same period.

The information was shared during a meeting led by Syed Shahnawaz Bukhari, Regional Transport Officer Kashmir.

The meeting also highlighted a significant achievement by the MVD Kashmir as they issued a record number of 1607 Fresh Commercial Route Permits for Maxi Cabs, Taxis, and Buses in the last six months, after the process was resumed after nearly 10 years. This showcases the department’s proactive efforts in liberalizing commercial permits and improving transportation services.

Furthermore, the RTO commended the officers and officials of MVD for their remarkable performance in collecting fines for various road safety, traffic and transport violations. The fines collected have witnessed a remarkable growth of 71 percent, with total recovery increasing from Rs 0.87 Cr. to Rs 1.50 Cr. during the period under review.

RTO urged officers to continue working with enthusiasm towards this objective and emphasized that violators should not only be penalized, but their driving licenses, registration of vehicles, and commercial permits should be suspended and cancelled.

It was given out in the meeting that across all the districts of Kashmir division, 303 driving licenses, 52 registration certificates of vehicles, and 305 commercial permits were suspended or cancelled in the last two quarters.

It was revealed that during the Q1 & Q2 of the financial year, 43297 new vehicles were registered. Also, 2604 fresh permits were issued and 9792 renewed; 2627 fresh fitness certificates were issued and 14256 renewed; 17599 fresh driving licenses were issued and 17956 renewed, besides 6594 vehicle transfer cases were completed in the first two quarters.

RTO Kashmir reiterated the importance of prioritizing a smooth and reliable public transport system to enhance the convenience of the general public. “By implementing an efficient public transport system, the number of cars on the roads can be significantly reduced, thereby alleviating traffic congestion. It will not only ensure ease of mobility for the residents but also contribute to more sustainable and environment friendly transportation”, he stated.

The meeting was attended by the Assistant Regional Transport Officers from all 10 districts in the Kashmir division.