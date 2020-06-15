Reopening of markets: COVID numbers may spike up in Kashmir, says Div Com

Srinagar: Kashmir may witness an increased COVID-19 cases in coming days in view of the reopening of markets across Srinagar, the administration said on Monday.

Divisional Commissioner, Kashmir, P K Pole told news agency KNO that the number of positive COVID-19 cases would possibly witness a surge as people have started to resume their business activities.

“Definitely, when (people’s) movement has started increasing, the cases would also witness (an) increase. There is a need to be ready to tackle the situation,” he said.

Srinagar areas saw traffic jams on Monday even as Kashmir is witnessing daily spikes in COVID19 cases and deaths. Photo: KM/Umar Ganie

Pole added that the administration has already geared up to tackle any such situation if it arises after the re-opening of markets.

“The daily number of COVID-19 cases has fluctuated so far. We cannot say anything in one day’s cases only. The situation so far is under control, however, we have made adequate preparations and are ready to tackle any fallout of the market reopening,” he said.

He appealed people, especially traders, to unfailingly follow the Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs).

“The people must follow the advisories and other SOPs in letter and spirit,” he said.

The markets across Srinagar district re-opened last Saturday after the district administration relaxed the three-month-long lockdown that had begun in March in wake of the Coronavirus outbreak.

Pertinently, Jammu and Kashmir Union Territory has so far recorded 62 deaths due to COVID-19 including 55 from Kashmir and seven in Jammu division while over 5000 people have so far tested positive across J&K. (KNO)