Record 835 new Covid-19 cases reported in J&K in last 24 hrs

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir reported 835 fresh covid-19 cases, including 162 travelers in the last 24 hours, the highest number of infections reported in a single day this year, officials said on Thursday.

Among the fresh cases, they said, Jammu division reported 280 cases and Kashmir 555, taking the J&K’s overall infection count to 135662.

Also, one more person— 80-year-old patient from Singpora Baramulla—died due to the virus, taking the total toll to 2019—745 in Jammu region and 1274 in Kashmir.

Providing district wise details, the officials told GNS that Srinagar reported 349 cases, Baramulla 74, Budgam 24, Pulwama 8, Kupwara 31, Anantnag 22, Bandipora 18, Ganderbal 7, Kulgam 18, Shopian 4, Jammu 148, Udhampur 35, Rajouri 9, Doda 4, Kathua 20, Samba 8, Kishtwar 4, Poonch 3, Ramban 2and Reasi 47.